Roger Clemens Fires Fastballs To Bobby Sura, Rocks Patriots Shirt

Roger Clemens still has some gas left in the tank.

The former starter earned the nickname the “Rocket” thanks to his hard-throwing style of pitching during his 24-year Major League Baseball career, and it looks as though Clemens still can throw some heat. The 54-year-old pitched to former NBA player Bobby Sura in Florida recently (we don’t know why, either), and his velocity didn’t look too bad considering.

#nbahasbeen #7timecyyoungwinner #couldntgetbatoffshoulder #hestillhit90 #rogerclemens #astrosspringtraing A post shared by Bobby Sura (@bobbysura3) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner’s chances at being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame have taken some hits over the years thanks to allegations of performance-enhancing drug use, but Clemens might’ve also given fans a clue as to what hat he’ll wear if he eventually gets in. Many Red Sox fans turned against Clemens when he joined the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees after 13 seasons in Boston, but it looks as though Clemens still is a fan of New England.

h/t Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images