Why Ron Rivera Believes Kony Ealy Brings Untapped Potential To Patriots

New England Patriots defensive end Kony Ealy’s best football still could be in front of him. Well, actually, it might be his second-best football.

It would be tough for Ealy to top what he did in Super Bowl 50 a year ago, when he recorded three sacks with an interception and a forced fumble. It wound up not being a star-turning performance for Ealy, who came back down to earth in 2016, when he lost his starting role and recorded five sacks in 16 games.

The pass-rush needy Patriots traded the 64th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft for Ealy and the Panthers’ 72nd overall pick.

“They’re getting a guy that I think that hasn’t quite really, truly tapped his potential,” Panthers head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Annual Meeting, via the Providence Journal. “He’s showed it, he flashed it in the Super Bowl. Again, if they can get him back to that point, I think they can get a very explosive pass rusher.”

So, what would Ealy have to do to reach that only once-tapped potential?

“Well, I think the biggest thing more than anything else is just really do what he’s told,” Rivera said at the NFC coaches breakfast. “I think being around a program like what coach (Bill) Belichick has established in New England will be really good for him. I think it’ll be an opportunity for him to grow and take another step. I think it’s good situation. I really do.

“The biggest thing more than anything else is just do things the way coach Belichick wants them done.”

Ealy likely will compete with Rob Ninkovich for the Patriots’ starting left defensive end role. Trey Flowers is a lock to start on the right side.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images