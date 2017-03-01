Rory McIlroy Isn’t Ruling Out Tiger Woods Playing At 2017 Masters

Share this:

Tweet







With the 2017 Masters a little more than a month away, golf’s marquee star still is nursing an ailing back.

Tiger Woods started suffering from back spasms in Dubai a few weeks ago, and while his chances of teeing it up at Augusta National don’t look promising, another star isn’t ruling it out.

Rory McIlroy is returning to action from a rib injury at this week’s World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship, but while he was laid up he found time to squeeze in a lunch date with Woods.

And according to Golf Digest’s Alex Myers, McIlroy was asked if he thinks the former world No. 1 will make a run at a fifth green jacket.

“Possibly,” McIlroy said, per Myers. “These next few weeks will probably tell. I think the good thing is mentally he’s in a good place. He’s got other things in his life that he’s interested in and it’s not as if it’s just golf. He’s got other things and that’s great.”

Woods made his official PGA Tour return when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. The following week he fired an opening round 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic before withdrawing due to back spasms. Those spasms caused Woods to withdraw from his next two events — the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic– and when he’ll be able to practice or play again is unclear.

“He struggled with his body over the past couple years and it’s unfortunate because it just won’t allow him to do what he wants to do,” McIlroy said. “It’s tough, but I know that he’s working hard to try and get back. Again, with your body and with injuries, it just takes time.”

The question for Woods is the same as it has been for more than a year. How much time?

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images