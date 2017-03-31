Rougned Odor’s Contract Extension With Rangers Includes Two Horses

Share this:

Rougned Odor is one of the brightest young players in the MLB, and the Texas Rangers made sure he would be a part of their organization for years to come.

On March 25, the Rangers inked Odor to a six-year extension worth $49.5 million. While Texas paid the 23-year-old second basemen handsomely for his services, money wasn’t the only compensation involved in the new deal.

According to the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, the Rangers appeased Odor by including a perk that evidently struck his fancy.

As part of Odor's deal, the 2B, who raises horses in spare time, will get two elite horses. Nice touch horse 🐴 — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 30, 2017

These are in fact the horses that sealed the Odor deal. This is not a joke pic.twitter.com/O0Ka03RXRb — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 30, 2017

Given his big pay day and interests being met, it’s safe to say Odor will be stable in Texas for the foreseeable future.

