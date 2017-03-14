Roush Fenway’s Ty Majeski To Make NASCAR Xfinity Debut In Iowa

Share this:

Ty Majeski will make his NASCAR debut just over a year after joining Roush Fenway Racing as a development driver.

Majeski is set to drive in the June 24 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway, RFR announced Tuesday. iRacing, which is one of the ways RFR discovered Majeski, will serve as the primary sponsor of his Ford.

“I’m really excited to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Roush Fenway at Iowa,” Majeski said in a statement. “From the first time you sit in a race car, your dream is to compete in NASCAR and this is the next big step in what we have been working towards.

“It’s also really cool to have iRacing on board. I use it as a tool to keep my skills sharp and they have been a great partner, supporting me at many levels throughout my career.”

The 22-year-old competed in the ARCA Midwest Tour Championship in 2014, 2015 and 2016, earning one of the 11 spots in the NASCAR Next 2016-17 class. However, he’s received just as much recognition for his sim racing career, as his 830 wins in 1,112 starts makes him the top-ranked iRacing driver in the world.

“We noticed Ty right away on iRacing with his winning so many races,” iRacing president Tony Gardner said. “Then after sponsoring his late model for the last three years, to sponsor his debut race in the Xfinity Series and be a part of his continued growth and development, is pretty special for us.”

In addition to serving as a development driver for Roush, Majeski also works in the team’s aerodynamics and shocks departments.

Thumbnail photo via Roush Fenway Racing