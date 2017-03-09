College Basketball

Roy Williams: Donald Trump Tweets More (Expletive) Than Anyone I’ve Seen

by on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 6:29PM
We’re going to take a wild guess and say Roy Williams didn’t vote for President Donald Trump in November.

The North Carolina men’s basketball coach shared a pretty blunt assessment Thursday of Trump’s Twitter habit after his sixth-ranked Tar Heels earned a convincing 78-53 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

While we can’t hear the question, it comes a day after Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim had some harsh words for Greensboro, N.C., while stressing the need to play the ACC Tournament in a big city like New York, where it is this season.

Williams appears to have a different view of the location debate.

“This is America. Everybody’s got the right to their opinion,” Williams said, via Yahoo! Sports’ Pat Forde. “… I love moving the tournament around. I think it’s good. But the Masters was played at Augusta National. Augusta’s not a very big town. We keep taking the tournament back there. I still think it’s good for us to move around. I loved Washington, D.C., last year. New York is doing a great job. I love Greensboro.

“Don’t ever forget your roots. … One of my big goals is never forget where I came from, and I think we have tremendous history in this league. But Jimmy’s got the right to have his opinion. It doesn’t mean that he’s wrong. I played golf with him one time, and he thought it was going to make left, and the sucker broke right. So every now and then he makes a mistake too. It’s OK. He can have that opinion. I’m fine with that.”

And you can always put those opinions on Twitter.

