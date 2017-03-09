Roy Williams: Donald Trump Tweets More (Expletive) Than Anyone I’ve Seen

Share this:

Tweet







We’re going to take a wild guess and say Roy Williams didn’t vote for President Donald Trump in November.

The North Carolina men’s basketball coach shared a pretty blunt assessment Thursday of Trump’s Twitter habit after his sixth-ranked Tar Heels earned a convincing 78-53 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Roy Williams on social media and the president's tweeting habits… If you know anything about Coach, you know this is worth a listen! pic.twitter.com/JV1ECdbiCt — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) March 9, 2017

While we can’t hear the question, it comes a day after Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim had some harsh words for Greensboro, N.C., while stressing the need to play the ACC Tournament in a big city like New York, where it is this season.

Williams appears to have a different view of the location debate.

“This is America. Everybody’s got the right to their opinion,” Williams said, via Yahoo! Sports’ Pat Forde. “… I love moving the tournament around. I think it’s good. But the Masters was played at Augusta National. Augusta’s not a very big town. We keep taking the tournament back there. I still think it’s good for us to move around. I loved Washington, D.C., last year. New York is doing a great job. I love Greensboro.

“Don’t ever forget your roots. … One of my big goals is never forget where I came from, and I think we have tremendous history in this league. But Jimmy’s got the right to have his opinion. It doesn’t mean that he’s wrong. I played golf with him one time, and he thought it was going to make left, and the sucker broke right. So every now and then he makes a mistake too. It’s OK. He can have that opinion. I’m fine with that.”

And you can always put those opinions on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images