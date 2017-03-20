Rule Changes Reportedly On The Docket For NFL’s Annual Spring Meeting

Share this:

The NFL might allow its players to have a little more fun in 2017.

The NFL’s competition committee is considering softening its stance on illegal celebrations, a person familiar with the league’s inner workings told the Washington Post’s Mark Maske. The NFL competition committee would bring the new rule proposal before the owners of all 32 teams, who would then vote to approve or reject the change, at next week’s spring meeting.

Here are other expected rule change proposals, per Maske.

— Defensive players could be banned from leaping over the line of scrimmage on field goal and extra point attempts.

— Officials stationed at the league office in New York would make instant replay rulings rather than officials on the field.

— Players could be automatically suspended for certain “egregious illegal hits.”

— Shortening overtime in preseason and regular season games to 10 minutes.

The proposals will be finalized and announced later this week. The annual league meeting is held in Arizona this year.

The NFL competition committee also is considering hiring full-time referees in 2017, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported Monday. NFL refs currently are part-time employees with other full-time jobs.

The Patriots are one team that would be effected by the rule-change proposals. They have used linebackers Jamie Collins and Shea McClellin to jump over opposing offensive linemen to block kicks.

For a rule to change, 24 owners must approve it.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images