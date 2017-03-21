Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry Mix It Up During Warriors-Thunder Fight

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder have formed one of the NBA’s most physical rivalries since they met in last season’s Western Conference finals.

That energy finally boiled over Monday night in OKC when Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Warriors guard Stephen Curry were among the players involved in a second-quarter fight (well, an NBA fight by today’s standards).

Warriors' Stephen Curry scraps with Thunder's Russell Westbrook (full video) pic.twitter.com/Xv38FaLvdN — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 21, 2017

Westbrook, Curry, Draymond Green and Semaj Christon all received technical fouls as a result of the scuffle.

It’s unfortunate Kevin Durant left the Thunder to join the Warriors as a free agent last summer. If he had stayed, this really could have become one of the best basketball rivalries in a long time.

Instead, it’s just one ultra-talented team (Warriors) frustrating the heck out of a scrappy, but inferior team (Thunder). Golden State is on its way to a 4-0 record versus OKC this season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images