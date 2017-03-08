Russell Wilson, Ciara Pose Mostly Naked In Family Photo With Baby Future

Share this:

The internet was abuzz Tuesday after a family photo of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, singer Ciara and her son, Future, went viral.

After all, this was no ordinary family photo.

Wilson and Ciara, who is pregnant, posed mostly nude with Baby Future for Harper’s Bazaar in a photo the singer posted on her Twitter on Tuesday.

In the photo, you can see Ciara carrying her son, while Wilson holds her pregnant stomach. However, you can’t see his face because it’s covered by Ciara.

As you probably can imagine, the internet had some fun with the photo.

