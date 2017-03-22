Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Ryan Spooner Was Key To David Krejci’s Power-Play Goal Against Senators

by on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 8:40PM
The Boston Bruins pulled even with the Ottawa Senators in the first period Tuesday night at TD Garden with a power-play goal by David Krejci. The goal never would have happened if it weren’t for Ryan Spooner’s patience and heads up decision-making.

Spooner set up Krejci’s game-tying goal by moving into position as the bumper on the power play and thought about finding David Backes in front, but he waited and found Krejci at the point for the perfect one-timer.

To see Spooner’s heads up play, check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

