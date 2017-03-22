Ryan Spooner Was Key To David Krejci’s Power-Play Goal Against Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins pulled even with the Ottawa Senators in the first period Tuesday night at TD Garden with a power-play goal by David Krejci. The goal never would have happened if it weren’t for Ryan Spooner’s patience and heads up decision-making.

Spooner set up Krejci’s game-tying goal by moving into position as the bumper on the power play and thought about finding David Backes in front, but he waited and found Krejci at the point for the perfect one-timer.

