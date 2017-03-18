Saint Mary’s Vs. Arizona Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round Online

Share this:

The Sweet 16 is one win away for both the Arizona Wildcats and Saint Mary’s Gaels, but only one of them will keep dancing on to San Jose, Calif.

If you go by the seeds and history, the Wildcats, who are the No. 2 seed in the West Region, should own the overwhelming advantage when these teams face off Saturday night at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Arizona won the Pac-12 Tournament this season by overcoming fellow conference heavyweights Oregon and UCLA, and the Wildcats have a winning tradition, too, including the 1997 national title. Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded Gaels earned an at-large bid and have nowhere near the pedigree of their opponent.

But, hey, that’s why we play the games, right?

Here’s how you can watch Saint Mary’s vs. Arizona online.

When: Saturday, March 18, at 7:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images