Saint Mary’s Vs. VCU Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

by on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 5:55PM
There’s really nothing mid-major about Saint Mary’s or Virginia Commonwealth.

The seventh-seeded Gaels and No. 10 seed Rams have been pains in the neck of big conference teams for a while now, so the team that wins their West Region first-round NCAA Tournament game Thursday at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Smart Home Arena should have a real chance to make some noise during March Madness.

Here’s how you can watch Saint Mary’s vs. VCU online.

When: Thursday, March 16, at 7:20 p.m. ET (TBS)
Watch: NCAA.com

