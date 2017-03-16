Saint Mary’s Vs. VCU Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

There’s really nothing mid-major about Saint Mary’s or Virginia Commonwealth.

The seventh-seeded Gaels and No. 10 seed Rams have been pains in the neck of big conference teams for a while now, so the team that wins their West Region first-round NCAA Tournament game Thursday at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Smart Home Arena should have a real chance to make some noise during March Madness.

Here’s how you can watch Saint Mary’s vs. VCU online.

When: Thursday, March 16, at 7:20 p.m. ET (TBS)

Watch: NCAA.com

