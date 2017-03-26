Sebastian Vettel Popping Bottles After ‘Massive Achievement’ In Australia

Share this:

Sebastian Vettel isn’t a big fan of champagne, but it’s easy to forget what tastes good and what tastes bad when you start the F1 season like he and Scuderia Ferrari did.

Vettel dominated Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, finishing ahead of Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton by a whopping 9.98 seconds. After the race, The four-time Formula One world champion talked about Ferrari’s new car, and about the search for additional champagne bottles.

🎙 Sebastian Vettel: Massive achievement… The spirit is very good inside the team and for sure today it helped.#AusGP #F1 #Seb5 pic.twitter.com/nTqNp9rE6v — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) March 26, 2017

It didn’t take long for Vettel to show his excitement, as he fired up fans, as well as his crew, shortly after winning the race.

In addition to Ferrari’s performance, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing both looked strong Sunday, as the three teams once again look to be the class of the sport.

Drivers, especially Hamilton, will look to give Ferrari a stiffer challenge April 9 at the Grand Prix of China

Thumbnail photo via Scuderia Ferrari