Selection Sunday Show Live Stream: Watch 2017 Bracket Reveal Online

Time to bust out those pens and pencils. The best time of the year is upon us.

The 68 teams participating in the 2017 NCAA Tournament will be revealed Sunday night during “Selection Sunday.” Several notable schools are right on the bubble, including Syracuse and Wake Forest, while squads such as Duke and Oregon will find out if their successes and failures in conference play will affect their seeding.

Here’s how you can watch the bracket reveal online in real time.

When: Sunday, March 12, 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBSSports.com

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images