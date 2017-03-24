Senators Owner Wants Sidney Crosby Suspended For Slashing Marc Methot’s Finger Off

Share this:

If Eugene Melnyk had things his way, Sidney Crosby wouldn’t take the ice again this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star slashed the top of Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot’s finger off Thursday, and he didn’t receive a penalty on the play. Naturally, the Sens owner wasn’t too happy about the situation, and Melnyk told TSN 1200 on Friday that he hopes the NHL punishes the “whiner” Crosby harshly.

“We all know who he is,” Melnyk said, via the Ottawa Citizen. “The guy is just beyond belief. You do this kind of stuff, I don’t care who you are in the league, I don’t care if you’re the number one player in the league you need to sit out a long time for this kind of crap.”

Melnyk said his hockey operations department is going to contact the NHL about the incident, but Methot’s injury still will keep him out for several weeks regardless of what happens. And Melnyk thinks Crosby should be out for as long as his defenseman is.

“I think the only way to do it is you wipe the guy off the map,” Melnyk said. “Not one or two games, how about a season for a few of these guys. You take my guy, I take your guy. That’s my attitude. The guy who creates the injury, they should watch games together until the end of the season.”

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images