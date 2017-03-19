Shaquille O’Neal Also Believes Earth Is Flat, Just Like Kyrie Irving

Share this:

Kyrie Irving has company in the flat-Earth truther club.

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal apparently also believes that the Earth is flat, and that science has been lying to everyone for the past few centuries.

And he attempted to argue his point on the “Big Podcast With Shaq.”

You can take a listen for yourself here.

Here’s an excerpt, per Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach.

Shaq is a flat-Earther, too I’m speechless I love this NBA narrative so muchhttps://t.co/eijTsZKJZm pic.twitter.com/3zOLbABfeQ — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) March 19, 2017

One could try and explain to Shaq that if he goes west and gets to California, and then keeps going west he will hit China. And if he continues to go west from there, he will eventually end up back in California. Because the Earth is round.

But, all he needed was to perceive that the Earth is flat during a cross-country drive.

We have a lot of questions for Irving, O’Neal and the rest of the flat-Earthers out there. Such as, where do you think the sun goes at night?

Anyways, the next “Inside the NBA” should be fun.

