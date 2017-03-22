Shaquille O’Neal Definitely Would Approve Of Warriors’ Hilarious Toilet Paper

Share this:

JaVale McGee’s Golden State Warriors teammates recently had a little fun at his expense. And Shaquille O’Neal must love it.

Thanks to a Snapchat from Draymond Green, which Sports Illustrated’s Kenny Ducey then screen grabbed, we now know that the Warriors have toilet paper with McGee’s face on it.

Draymond really has JaVale McGee toilet paper pic.twitter.com/WrP5hIyCGt — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) March 20, 2017

Perhaps that was a little payback for the prank McGee pulled on Green? (Warning: language)

Whatever the reason, Shaq, who recently had quite the war of words with McGee, probably is a fan of this latest prank by the Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images