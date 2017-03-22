Shaquille O’Neal Definitely Would Approve Of Warriors’ Hilarious Toilet Paper

JaVale McGee’s Golden State Warriors teammates recently had a little fun at his expense. And Shaquille O’Neal must love it.
Thanks to a Snapchat from Draymond Green, which Sports Illustrated’s Kenny Ducey then screen grabbed, we now know that the Warriors have toilet paper with McGee’s face on it.
Perhaps that was a little payback for the prank McGee pulled on Green? (Warning: language)
Whatever the reason, Shaq, who recently had quite the war of words with McGee, probably is a fan of this latest prank by the Warriors.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
