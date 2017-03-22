NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Definitely Would Approve Of Warriors’ Hilarious Toilet Paper

by on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 9:02PM
443

JaVale McGee’s Golden State Warriors teammates recently had a little fun at his expense. And Shaquille O’Neal must love it.

Thanks to a Snapchat from Draymond Green, which Sports Illustrated’s Kenny Ducey then screen grabbed, we now know that the Warriors have toilet paper with McGee’s face on it.

Perhaps that was a little payback for the prank McGee pulled on Green? (Warning: language)

Whatever the reason, Shaq, who recently had quite the war of words with McGee, probably is a fan of this latest prank by the Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

NESN Team

