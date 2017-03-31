Shaquille O’Neal Rages When LeBron James Passes Him On NBA Career Scoring List

Share this:

Shaquille O’Neal must hate being eighth.

The Basketball Hall of Famer reacted furiously Thursday when he found out LeBron James had passed him for seventh place on the all-time NBA scoring list, smashing everything in sight. TNT cameras were rolling when Dennis Scott broke the news to Shaq.

.@SHAQ is handling being passed by LeBron pretty well… 😂 pic.twitter.com/ETvBqbRmmU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 31, 2017

O’Neal scored 28,596 points over 19 years. James’ next target is Dirk Nowitzki, who has scored 30,181 points during his career.

Of course, Shaq’s explosion was a joke, and he praised James’ accomplishment later in the broadcast.

