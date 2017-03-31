Shaquille O’Neal Rages When LeBron James Passes Him On NBA Career Scoring List

Shaquille O’Neal must hate being eighth.
The Basketball Hall of Famer reacted furiously Thursday when he found out LeBron James had passed him for seventh place on the all-time NBA scoring list, smashing everything in sight. TNT cameras were rolling when Dennis Scott broke the news to Shaq.
O’Neal scored 28,596 points over 19 years. James’ next target is Dirk Nowitzki, who has scored 30,181 points during his career.
Of course, Shaq’s explosion was a joke, and he praised James’ accomplishment later in the broadcast.
Thumbnail photo via Casey Sapio/USA TODAY Sports Images
