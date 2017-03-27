Sharks Forward Drops Opponent With Devastating Sucker-Punch Knockout

Share this:

San Jose Sharks forward Micheal Haley was not a happy camper when Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok checked him into the boards Saturday night.

In an absolute pit of rage, Haley made a beeline for Jarnkrok, grabbed him by the jersey and delivered a brutal sucker-punch knockout.

You can watch the series of events unfold in the video below.

Jarnkrok obviously was not expecting Haley’s haymaker, which stunned the Predators center right as he was turning around.

Haley was pegged with a 10-minute match penalty for his antics and was ejected from the game. Not only that, but San Jose was routed by Nashville in a 7-2 blowout.

Haley also has a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday, and he could face further discipline as a result.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images