Shea McClellin Had Best Reaction To NFL Banning Leaping Field-Goal Blocks

The NFL on Tuesday officially banned players from leaping over the offensive line to block field goals and extra points, citing player safety as the reason for making such maneuvers illegal.

New England Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin happens to be one of the best in the league at the leaping kick block, so it makes sense that he also had the best reaction to the new rule change, posting the following tweet shortly after the ruling came down.

Can’t go wrong with a well-timed “Office” GIF. Nice work, Shea.

