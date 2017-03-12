Sidney Jones, Potential NFL First-Round Pick, Suffers Leg Injury During Pro Day

Drill stats were the last things on everyone’s minds after the University of Washington pro day Saturday.
Potential first-round pick Sidney Jones was carted off the field after suffering an apparent left leg injury during Saturday’s defensive back drills.
You can take a look at the injury in the video below, but it comes with a warning.
The junior cornerback was carted off and taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to ESPN’s Adam Caplan, citing a source. And while there’s no official word on the severity of the leg injury, Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm reported, citing a source, that Jones “suffered what was believed to be a torn Achilles injury.”
Devastating. Absolutely devastating.
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
