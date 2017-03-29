Six MLB Sleeper Teams That Could Surprise Everyone In 2017

Share this:

So much can be learned over the course of a 162-game season.

What we believe to be true in March and April might reveal itself to be false by the time September and October roll around. On the flip side, things we never saw coming might show up out of nowhere and force us to take notice.

It’s a beautiful reality, really. And while we think we know which teams will be World Series contenders this season, we also should recognize that plenty of Major League Baseball teams are capable of exceeding expectations and throwing a wrench into everyone’s preseason projections.

It’s difficult to pinpoint “sleeper” teams, especially with the implementation of a second wild card allowing a lot of clubs to remain in contention each year, thus disqualifying them from “sleeper” status the following season. But these six teams are coming off disappointing 2016 campaigns and/or are projected to struggle in 2017, and each has the potential to change its narrative.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have finished under .500 in each of the last three seasons after winning at least 90 games in each of the previous four. They’ll also face an uphill climb in 2017 while playing in a division with four teams that figure to be competitive, including the Boston Red Sox, who many view as the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series.

That said, the Rays have the pitching to be disruptive. Chris Archer finished relatively strong last year in an otherwise disappointing season, and if he bounces back in 2017, it could have a trickle-down effect on the rest of Tampa Bay’s rotation, which features an underrated Jake Odorizzi, a now healthy Alex Cobb and a talented up-and-comer in Blake Snell. Don’t be surprised if the Rays significantly improve upon last season’s 94-loss disaster.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins finished with the most losses in baseball last season (103) and play in the same division as the reigning American League champions (Cleveland Indians), the 2015 World Series champs (Kansas City Royals) and a veteran-laden Detroit Tigers team that won four consecutive AL Central crowns from 2011 through 2014. It’s perhaps unrealistic to think the Twins will emerge from the pack in 2017, especially given the questions throughout their rotation.

But the Twins have several positives on which to hang their hats, most notably their young nucleus that includes the likes of Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario. Buxton has gone through some growing pains, but he has the tools to be special. And if he starts reaching his potential this season, Minnesota’s outfield could be really good.

Kansas City Royals

Maybe we shouldn’t call the Royals a “sleeper” seeing as how they’re just two seasons removed from winning the World Series. They finished an even .500 last season, though, and FanGraphs projects them to go just 76-86 in 2017, perhaps thanks in large to the tragic death of pitcher Yordano Ventura.

Still, it would be foolish to overlook Kansas City, which has much of its core intact, albeit with a less imposing bullpen. Jorge Soler, who was acquired for Wade Davis, is a breakout candidate now that he has a clear opportunity, and K.C.’s rotation, spearheaded by Danny Duffy, could be better than advertised.

Colorado Rockies

Colorado’s issue always seems to be pitching. Such is life when you play your home games at Coors Field in Denver. But the Rockies finally look like they have some viable hurlers, including former third overall pick and budding stud Jon Gray, and their lineup is fairly stacked. Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gonzalez, Trevor Story and DJ LeMahieu all are potential game-changers, with Arenado even being an MVP candidate.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants still represent the class of the NL West. But the San Diego Padres are going to stink. And the Arizona Diamondbacks, well, let’s talk about them…

Arizona Diamondbacks

New general manager. New manager. New results? The D-Backs haven’t made the playoffs since 2011, but they’re coming off a season in which they vastly underachieved in relation to the talent on their roster. Maybe they’re not playoff-bound, but they’re far better than a 93-loss team.

Arizona has one of the best players in baseball in Paul Goldschmidt, as well as an All-Star center fielder in A.J. Pollock, who earned a Gold Glove and hit .315 with 20 home runs, 76 RBIs and 39 stolen bases in 2015 before missing all but 12 games last season with a fractured elbow. The Diamondbacks’ ability to contend, however, will rest on the arms in their rotation. If Zack Greinke and Shelby Miller rebound, Patrick Corbin takes the next step and Taijuan Walker feeds off his change of scenery following a trade from the Seattle Mariners, the summer might not seem so long in the desert.

Miami Marlins

It seems like the Marlins always are a trendy sleeper pick, and the death of Jose Fernandez depletes an already shaky rotation. The Marlins’ lineup is littered with talent, though. The outfield of Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna is one of baseball’s best, Dee Gordon can be a game-changer and J.T. Realmuto gives Miami a solid presence behind the plate.

