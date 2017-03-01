Six Positions The Patriots Should Examine Closely At NFL Scouting Combine

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ “no days off” manta will extend through the weekend for the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, which starts Wednesday and closes up shop Monday.

It’s s still slightly early to look at draft needs, since free agency hasn’t even begun yet, but here are six positions the Patriots should be examining closely this week in Indianapolis.

RUNNING BACK

The Patriots currently have Dion Lewis, James White, D.J. Foster and Tyler Gaffney under contract while LeGarrette Blount and Brandon Bolden both are unrestricted free agents. Even if the Patriots bring back Blount, who tailed off at the end of the 2016 season, they should try to find a running back who can carry the load on early downs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The top players in the draft that fit that mold are LSU’s Leonard Fournette, Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine, Texas’ D’Onta Foreman, Wisconsin’s Corey Clement, Wyoming’s Brian Hill and Pittsburgh’s James Conner.

We’ll have a better idea of which one of those players fits from a athletic makeup standpoint after they work out at the combine Friday.

TIGHT END

The Patriots have just two tight ends currently on their roster as Martellus Bennett, James Develin, Greg Scruggs, Michael Williams and Matt Lengel are set to hit free agency. Rob Gronkowski and Rob Housler are under contract.

Since Gronkowski is a constant injury risk and Housler didn’t even play in 2016, the Patriots need to bring back Bennett, sign a free agent or add a tight end early in the draft.

Alabama’s O.J. Howard, Miami’s David Njoku, Mississippi’s Evan Engram, Ashland’s Adam Shaheen, Virginia Tech’s Bucky Hodges, South Alabama’s Gerald Everett and Michigan’s Jake Butt are expected to be drafted in the first three rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft.

It seems unlikely Howard will be around for the Patriots, unless they unload Jimmy Garoppolo for a high draft pick, but Njoku, Shaheen or Butt could be fits.

PASS RUSHER

The Patriots currently are shallow at defensive end with just Trey Flowers, Rob Ninkovich, Geneo Grissom (a special teamer) and Shea McClellin (primarily a linebacker) on the roster. Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard are free agents.

The Patriots like to find edge rushers who can either play inside as interior rushers or drop back into coverage as hybrid outside linebackers. Since Flowers can rush from the inside, they might be looking for a more athletic player who can play in space. Among top prospects, Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, Missouri’s Charles Harris, Auburn’s Carl Lawson, Ohio’s Tarell Basham, UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley, Alabama’s Tim Williams and Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt appear to fit that role.

LINEBACKER

If the Patriots can bring back Dont’a Hightower, this becomes less of a requirement. If they allow Hightower to walk, it becomes their greatest need.

Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham, Temple’s Haason Reddick, Alabama’s Ryan Anderson, Alabama’s Reuben Foster, Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan and Florida’s Jarrad Davis are the top linebacker prospects.

CORNERBACK

The Patriots’ cornerback need depends heavily upon whether they can bring back both Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan. If they fail to bring back both, then the Patriots should draft a cornerback to compete for a role with Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones.

Third-round prospects include Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie, USC’s Adoree Jackson, Washington’s Kevin King, West Virginia’s Rasul Douglas, UCLA’s Fabian Moreau and Houston’s Howard Wilson.

SAFETY

The Patriots should look to add a safety in the draft whether or not Duron Harmon walks as a free agent. If he does, their need for a free safety increases greatly, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them use a high pick on a player on Washington’s Budda Baker or Utah’s Marcus Williams. They also could show interest in players like Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers, UConn’s Obi Melifonwu or Alabama’s Eddie Jackson.

The Patriots are unpredictable when it comes to drafting safeties, so it might be smarter to look at seventh-round prospects.

