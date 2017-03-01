Sixers Announce Joel Embiid Out For Rest Of Season With Meniscus Tear

Share this:

It might be time to stop trusting the Process.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid hasn’t been on the court since Jan. 27 against the Houston Rockets, and the team announced Wednesday that he’ll be out for the rest of the season. The 22-year-old suffered a torn left meniscus, and an MRI on Monday showed it was worse than the Sixers thought.

“The assessment of Monday’s follow-up MRI of Joel Embiid’s left knee appears to reveal that the area affected by the bone bruise has improved significantly, while the previously identified meniscus tear appears more pronounced in this most recent scan,” Sixers chief medical director Dr. Jonathan Glashow said in a statement. “We will continue to work with leading specialists to gather additional information through clinical examination and sequential testing to determine the best course of action and next steps.”

The news is more than disappointing for Philadelphia and NBA fans alike, as Embiid just made his long-awaited debut this season. The Cameroon native missed the entirety of the 2014 season with a foot injury and was out for 2015, too, after his foot required a second surgery.

Embiid was enjoying a solid 2016-17 campaign before his injury, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in just 25.4 minutes per over 31 games.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images