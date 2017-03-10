Skip Bayless Already Has Cowboys Beating Patriots In Super Bowl LII

Share this:

Tony Romo still is a Dallas Cowboy as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, but it sure seems like a foregone conclusion that he’s on his way out.

And Skip Bayless couldn’t be happier.

When Bayless went on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” with Shannon Sharpe on Thursday, the latest Romo news was that he was expected to be released. The rumors since have changed to the Cowboys wanting to trade Romo, who talked about the situation in a video Thursday afternoon.

But the reported intent is the same no matter how the Cowboys do it — this is Dak Prescott’s team now, not Romo’s.

That was the case last year, although not by design, as Prescott took over for an injured Romo and led Dallas to the best record in the NFC before losing in the divisional round. But Bayless seems to think this news is a game-changer.

“Guess what just happened? Jerry Jones just won his first Super Bowl in the last 22 years,” Bayless said, as transcribed by FOXSports.com. “I am ready to make an early Super Bowl prediction: My Dallas Cowboys just beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. I’m going to go on record already, I know it’s early, but I am going on record.

“Shannon Sharpe, you were right all along, as was Cris Carter. You kept telling me ‘it’s going to be OK,’ that Jerry Jones will never be foolish enough to hang onto Tony Romo, and you were so right.

“I want to thank Jerry Jones for swallowing his bigger-than-Texas pride and his bigger-than-Texas ego and finally cutting bait with a quarterback that he considers and loves like a son — as you call him, Tony Romo Jones. A quarterback I believe that Jerry still believes in his heart of hearts is fully capable of still winning a Super Bowl.”

So there you have it, folks. Cancel the season. The Super Bowl winner already has been decided.

