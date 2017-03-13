Skip Bayless Gushes Over Bill Belichick, Patriots’ Highly Active Offseason

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots are coming off a Super Bowl-winning season, but you’d never be able to tell judging by their highly active offseason.

The Patriots have sent shockwaves around the league this past week with marquee acquisitions, including the signing of free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore and trading for Pro Bowl wideout Brandin Cooks.

New England’s high-profile offseason moves have come as a surprise to many, including Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless. Speaking on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Monday, Bayless gushed over Patriots’ aggressive offseason, as well as head coach Bill Belichick.

You can hear Bayless’ comments on the Pats in the video below.

"Belichick has played this offseason like he's trying to win his 1st Super Bowl instead of his 6th." — @RealSkipBayless on B. Cooks signing pic.twitter.com/YsutlebB29 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 13, 2017

Considering the new league year just got underway and the NFL Draft looming, Belichick and the Patriots might not be done grabbing headlines.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images