Skip Bayless Isn’t Betting Against Tom Brady, Says QB Can Play Seven More Years

In case you were wondering, Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady’s latest comments on how long he’ll play in the NFL.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made multiple headlines with his comments Monday from the NFL Annual Meeting, but none were music to Pats fans’ ears more than him relaying that Brady said he’d “be willing to play six, seven more years.”

History tells us that won’t happen, as Brady soon will be 40 years old, but the New England Patriots quarterback already has been working hard to defy Father Time, one scoop of avocado ice cream at a time.

And you can count staunch Brady supporter Skip Bayless among those who believe he’ll make it that long.

Just take a look at what he said on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Tuesday:

"If Tom Brady says 6 or 7 [more years], I'm going to bet on 7. This is the one guy you don't bet against." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/N6LRLl98lj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 28, 2017

“So now I look at this guy,” Bayless said, via FOXSports.com, “and I say, ‘OK, at age 44 Warren Moon and Steve DeBerg and Vinny Testaverde were still on rosters. I’m not saying they were starting quarterbacks, but they were still playing at that age. Tom Brady is about to turn 40 on August 3rd.

“So could I see him until 44? Sure, I could, at 44. Forty-five, 46, 47 … this guy? Why not. He is now eating to win. That’s all he does. He eats to win.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images