Some People Would Rather Ride Hyperloop Than Visit Outer Space

Travelling to outer space seems like the logical choice for the best trip any person could take. Some people, though, would rather travel in a vacuum-sealed tunnel on earth at 700 mph.

A recent poll conducted by Liligo found that 17 percent of the 1,346 Americans polled would prefer a trip on hyperloop over a trip to outer space, according to Inverse. The survey asked participants how they felt about hyperloop, a conceptual method of high-speed travel developed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Despite the considerable amount of buzz hyperloop has created, 43 percent of the people surveyed don’t think they’ll live long enough to see what all the hype is about. If it were available today, however, 37 percent of respondents said they would give hyperloop a try.

Although SpaceX has done considerable Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One also has been making strides with the technology, recently building the first full-scale hyperloop test track.

Don’t get us wrong, the potential of hyperloop is immense, and the science community appears to be taking it very seriously. But space is the final frontier, not the inside of an extremely long tunnel.