Someone In Boston Casually Parked Their Ford Raptor On Top Of Snowbank

If you’ve ever spent time in Boston, you are fully aware the city’s parking situation presents a unique form of hell on earth. However, when you have a truck like a Ford Raptor, you can get pretty creative when choosing (or creating) a parking spot.

WFXT-TV’s Blair Miller was strolling through Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood Monday, when he came across one of the few remaining snowbanks in the city. Unfortunately for the snowbank, it was occupying one of Boston’s precious-few parking spots.

Cities don’t provide many chances to show off what trucks like the Raptor are capable of, so you have to take them where you can them. Plus, if anything went wrong, Tufts Medical Center was right across the street.

Also, it probably wouldn’t have ended well, but watching this Raptor get towed away sure would’ve been interesting.