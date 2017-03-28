Someone Sent Jae Crowder A Motivational Potato With An Awesome Message

Share this:

Jae Crowder is thriving with the Boston Celtics, and he received a nice validation of his strong play Tuesday — from a potato.

Yes, a potato.

If you’re wondering what the heck we’re talking about, here are a couple of photos Crowder posted on his Instagram story Tuesday:

Apparently, someone thought it would be kind to send the Celtics forward a potato, complete with his own likeness and a pretty awesome message:

“The Mavs f***ed up, and everyone knows it! Glad to see you in Boston balling as you do!”

Crowder, of course, spent his first two-plus seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, seeing limited minutes, before joining the Celtics and developing into a solid two-way starter.

So, who is the mystery sender who delivered Crowder his motivational spud? We have a hunch: The company Potato Parcel, which appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank last year, makes a business of sending personalized messages to people that are written on potatoes. (Don’t ask us why.) Potato Parcel took responsibility for sending Dirk Nowitzki a congratulatory potato after he broke the 30,000-point barrier, and its Instagram suggests it has sent the food staple to other NBA stars.

Crowder is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the No. 1 seed Celtics, so he certainly deserves to be the beneficiary of what we assume is Potato Parcel’s latest edible gift.

