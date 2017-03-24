South Carolina Vs. Baylor Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Online

Share this:

Tweet







A South Carolina vs. Baylor matchup isn’t quite as big as if Duke were in the Sweet 16 but, if you’re a Blue Devils hater, at least you have their season being over going for you. And you still get to watch some NCAA Tournament action Friday night from Madison Square Garden.

The legendary basketball arena will play host to the seventh-seeded Gamecocks and No. 3 seed Bears in a Sweet 16 East Region matchup. South Carolina advanced to MSG with wins over Marquette and, yes, those Blue Devils, while the Bears topped New Mexico State and USC.

Here’s how you can watch South Carolina vs. Baylor online.

When: Friday, March 24, at 7:29 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images