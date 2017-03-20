Spike Lee: It’s ‘Fishy’ Colin Kaepernick Is Unsigned, Jets Need A QB

Share this:

Spike Lee typically reserves his sports takes for the NBA, but the film director gave his two cents on an NFL topic Sunday.

Lee shared a photo on Instagram featuring free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick still is on the market after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers at the start of the new league year.

Despite being one of the more talented quarterbacks in free agency this offseason, a team has yet to take a chance on the controversial signal-caller. Lee, who has been an avid supporter of Kaepernick, thinks it’s “fishy” the six-year NFL veteran has yet to be signed, as he expressed in a lengthy Instagram caption.

Kaepernick took the league by storm last season with his decision to kneel during the national anthem as an act of raising awareness towards social injustice. After the season-long protest, the quarterback announced he would stand during the national anthem in the upcoming season.

Lee does make a few valid points about Kaepernick. He has no known prior legal troubles and very well could be better than many of the quarterbacks currently on NFL rosters. It’s evident Lee is referencing Kaepernick’s polarizing protest as the reason he remains unsigned.

It makes sense on multiple fronts that Lee would campaign the New York Jets to take on Kaepernick. Lee is a New York native and the Jets certainly could improve at the quarterback position. The team appears to be moving on from Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Geno Smith is expected to sign with the New York Giants.

If no moves are made, the Jets would go into the 2017 season with Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on their QB depth chart. At present, Kaepernick is better than both Jets quarterbacks and would give New York a better chance of succeeding on offense. However, the Jets very well could address their quarterback needs through the draft.

Kaepernick is expected to join a roster at some point, but the fact that he’s still available at this stage in the game is telling.

