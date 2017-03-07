Steph Curry Left Wide Open For 3-Pointer As Dwight Howard, Dennis Schroder Argue

Share this:

It’s never good when you lose your man on the basketball court, but leaving Stephen Curry alone seems like it could be a fireable offense.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has had to work for everything he’s got in the last week or so, but the Atlanta Hawks did him a favor Monday night.

Hawks center Dwight Howard and guard Dennis Schroder placed a greater emphasis on an in-game, on-court argument than, you know, keeping an eye on Curry. The results were predictable, as Atlanta let Curry — one of the greatest shooters in NBA history — all alone on the perimeter. He made them pay.

Unsurprisingly, Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer benched Schroder after the incident. Also not surprising is the fact Golden State went on to win the game 119-111, handing Atlanta its third straight loss and seventh in its last 10 games.