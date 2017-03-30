Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Ronda Rousey, WWE Are ‘A Match Made In Heaven’

Share this:

After two consecutive crushing defeats, Ronda Rousey’s future in UFC is very much uncertain.

Although Rousey was once the most dominant fighter in the women’s division, her troubling losses to Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie certainly have knocked down her stature in the industry.

Rousey could be exploring new platforms outside of UFC, as she has expressed interest in doing more television. And if that doesn’t pan out, she apparently has another sport ready to welcome her with open arms.

Given Rousey’s athletic abilities and celebrity persona, WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon thinks “Rowdy” could make a jump to the world of sports entertainment.

“I would love for Ronda Rousey (to come to WWE),” McMahon told ESPN, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “I know that she loves WWE and we certainly love her.

“It would be a match made in heaven. Hopefully, one day we’ll have that opportunity.”

If Rousey is as big of a WWE fan as McMahon says she is, then she will probably be tuning in to watch Wrestlemania 33 this Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images