Steve Kerr’s Mic’d-Up Pep Talk With Stephen Curry Sheds Light On Coach’s Value

There might be NBA head coaches who are better than Steve Kerr when it comes to strategy, but the Golden State Warriors head coach certainly knows how to get the most out of his players.

Kerr’s job is seemingly simplified by the Warriors’ abundance of talent, but there’s a delicate balance to strike when managing big stars (and big egos) like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

That’s even trickier things aren’t going well. The Warriors’ struggles, of course, are few and far between, but Kerr showed Sunday in New York he knows the buttons to push when things don’t look great.

The Dubs entered Sunday’s game with the Knicks having lost two in a row, and the matchup with the lowly Knicks was anything but a runaway in the first half.

Curry, who made just four of 31 3-point attempts in three games prior to Sunday, struggled again from the field early against the Knicks. Kerry then spoke with the superstar, stressing to Curry in a conversation captured by ABC that his contributions run deeper than just his shooting.

Simple, yet effective.

It sure seems the message got through to the former MVP winner, too. Curry rebounded in the second half with 13 points in the third quarter on his way to a game-high 31, as the Warriors got back on the winning track.