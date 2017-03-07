Steve Smith, NFL Reporter, Breaks News About Torrey Smith’s Release

Share this:

Steve Smith Sr. broke NFL defenders’ spirits for 16 years. Now, he’s breaking news.

The decorated wide receiver landed a job as an NFL Media analyst this offseason after announcing his retirement from football in January. But apparently Smith is more than just a talking head. On Monday, he reported the San Francisco 49ers had released veteran wideout Torrey Smith, even citing a source in his tweet.

According to sources @TorreySmithWR will be released, and become a free agent! Happy hunting my dude 👍💃💃 pic.twitter.com/w428ad6wxh — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) March 6, 2017

A former player breaking news of a player’s release is pretty unprecedented — especially considering the Smiths were teammates in 2014 on the Baltimore Ravens. But Steve Smith’s report was legit, according to the king of breaking news himself, ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL WR turned insider, Smith got this. Smith-on-Smith report right. https://t.co/BBagGN3eDk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2017

Sure enough, Torrey Smith took to Instagram later Monday to post a long “thank you” message to Niners fans after his reported release.

Steve Smith likely still is very close with many NFL players, coaches and employees, so it will be interesting to see if the five-time Pro Bowler has any more scoops in his future — or if NFL Media suggests he tones things down.

As for Torrey Smith, the 28-year-old is coming off a career-low 267 receiving yards in San Francisco’s anemic offense but could draw plenty of interest in free agency.

