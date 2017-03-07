Steve Smith, NFL Reporter, Breaks News About Torrey Smith’s Release

Steve Smith Sr. broke NFL defenders’ spirits for 16 years. Now, he’s breaking news.
The decorated wide receiver landed a job as an NFL Media analyst this offseason after announcing his retirement from football in January. But apparently Smith is more than just a talking head. On Monday, he reported the San Francisco 49ers had released veteran wideout Torrey Smith, even citing a source in his tweet.
A former player breaking news of a player’s release is pretty unprecedented — especially considering the Smiths were teammates in 2014 on the Baltimore Ravens. But Steve Smith’s report was legit, according to the king of breaking news himself, ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Sure enough, Torrey Smith took to Instagram later Monday to post a long “thank you” message to Niners fans after his reported release.
I would like to say thank you to the @49ers for allowing me to wear red and gold for the last 2 seasons. It didn't go the way we wanted it to but I'm thankful for the relationships I was able to build. I had a great time in the locker room with my teammates and equipment staff. I'd like to apologize to the fans because you didn't get to see me at my best. Regardless of what other may think, I believe the 49ers organization is first class and is heading in the right direction. I would like to say thanks to my man Dan…Bob..and all of the PR staff for showing love to my family. Furgie, the training staff and doctors for taking care of me. The community relations team is arguably the best in the country! I appreciate you all for allowing us to be a part of it and I will continue to support any way I can…it's a million other folks I need to thank…from Hannah to Joanne..T Lloyd and Lil Kym…but I don't have enough time. Jed keep up the great work I know how important it is to you to succeed. All the best to my boys and the new regime. One final shoutout to the janitors and the chef's y'all were always great to me. Good luck next year. Stay Blessed!!!
Steve Smith likely still is very close with many NFL players, coaches and employees, so it will be interesting to see if the five-time Pro Bowler has any more scoops in his future — or if NFL Media suggests he tones things down.
As for Torrey Smith, the 28-year-old is coming off a career-low 267 receiving yards in San Francisco’s anemic offense but could draw plenty of interest in free agency.
