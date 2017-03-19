Subaru Had Rally Driver Mark Higgins Drive STI Up, Down Bobsled Course

Share this:

Most people who purchase a Subaru WRX STI probably won’t ever put its rallying roots to the test, and now they don’t have to.

Subaru markets the all-wheel-drive STI as a sports car that can perform on more than just pavement, so recently it put that claim to the test. The Japanese manufacturer posted a video to YouTube on Friday showing former World Rally Championship driver Mark Higgins using an STI to tackle a bobsled course in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Despite bouncing off the snow banks the entire way down, Higgins managed to keep the Subaru moving in the right direction. Then, after surviving the decent, he had to drive the track in the opposite direction on his way back to the top.

We’ve seen Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas take an STI for a spin around a replica of Silverstone Circuit on a frozen lake, so we knew the sedan could handle icy conditions. Still, successfully navigating a bobsled track in a car is about a lot more than driving on ice — as was evident when Higgins narrowly kept the STI from flipping on its roof.