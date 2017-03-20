‘Super Mario Run’ Is About To Make Its Long-Awaited Debut On Android

Share this:

If you don’t own an iOS device or a Nintendo gaming system, your options of playing a “Super Mario Bros” game currently are pretty limited. That’s about to change, though, in a matter of days.

“Super Mario Run,” Nintendo’s popular — and only — game available on smartphones and tablets, is set to release on Android devices Thursday, March 23, Nintendo announced in a tweet Friday. The game originally released in December for Apple devices supporting iOS 8.0 or later.

Nintendo released the game for iOS over Android because of “the stability of the iOS platform, Nintendo game designer — and Mario creator — Shigeru Miyamoto told IGN in September. Within two weeks of the game’s release, it had been downloaded over 50 million times.

Although “Super Mario Run” is excellent, and has had plenty of success, it certainly doesn’t rank among some of history’s biggest mobile-gaming fads.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo