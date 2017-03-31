T.J. Watt, Brother Of Texans Star, Works Out For Patriots Ahead Of NFL Draft

Share this:

The New England Patriots worked out the younger brother of an NFL superstar this week in preparation for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt, whose brother J.J. has won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards with the Houston Texans, told NFL.com on Thursday he has worked out for the Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions as part of his pre-draft process.

A versatile pass rusher, the younger Watt said he was tested at multiple positions during the workouts, lining up at outside linebacker, inside linebacker and on the defensive line. He primarily played on the outside at Wisconsin, earning first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-America honors as a junior this past season.

Watt led the Big Ten with 11 1/2 sacks in 2016 while also recording 63 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Watt’s pass-rushing prowess and versatility seemingly would make him a great fit for the Patriots’ defense, but New England would need to trade up in the draft in order to select him. The 22-year-old is projected as a late first-round pick in many mock drafts, and the Patriots don’t pick until No. 72 after surrendering their first- and second-round selections in trades for Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy.

