Team USA Vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream: Watch World Baseball Classic Online

The marquee matchup of the World Baseball Classic happens Saturday night at Marlins Park in Miami between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Edinson Volquez will get the start for the defending champion Dominican Republic against Marcus Stroman for the United States.

Both teams picked up a win in their first games of the tournament as Team USA defeated Colombia 3-2 in 10 innings Friday, while the Dominican Republic beat Canada 9-2 on Thursday.

Here’s how you can watch Team USA vs. the Dominican Republic.

When: Saturday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: MLB Network Live

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images