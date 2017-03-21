Team USA Vs. Japan Live Stream: Watch World Baseball Classic Online

Share this:

If you haven’t been paying attention to the World Baseball Classic, now is a pretty good time to start.

The United States is on the verge of playing in the final for the first time ever thanks to a memorable victory over the Dominican Republic, but the Americans first will have to overcome undefeated Japan at Dodger Stadium in the second semifinal.

The Washington Nationals’ Tanner Roark will get the start on the mound for Team USA, while Tomoyuki Sugano will get the ball for Japan.

Puerto Rico awaits the winner in the final.

Here’s how you can watch Team USA vs. Japan online.

When: Tuesday, March 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: MLB Network Live

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images