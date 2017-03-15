Team USA Vs. Venezuela Live Stream: Watch World Baseball Classic Online

The World Baseball Classic is on to the second round, and both the United States and Venezuela still are in the running … for now.
The Americans advanced past the first round thanks to an 8-0 win over Canada on Sunday, while the Venezuelans had to mount a comeback to top Italy on Monday. Now Team USA and Venezuela will face off Wednesday night in both teams’ opening second-round contest.
Here’s how you can watch Team USA vs. Venezuela.
When: Wednesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: MLB Network Live
Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images
