Team USA Vs. Venezuela Live Stream: Watch World Baseball Classic Online

Share this:

Tweet







The World Baseball Classic is on to the second round, and both the United States and Venezuela still are in the running … for now.

The Americans advanced past the first round thanks to an 8-0 win over Canada on Sunday, while the Venezuelans had to mount a comeback to top Italy on Monday. Now Team USA and Venezuela will face off Wednesday night in both teams’ opening second-round contest.

Here’s how you can watch Team USA vs. Venezuela.

When: Wednesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: MLB Network Live

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images