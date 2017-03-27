Teen Dies In Car Wreck; Tennessee Bills Her For Damaged Guardrail

Share this:

Tweet







Coping with the loss of a loved one is never easy for any family, and it has to be even harder when the deceased receives a bill months after they passed away.

Hannah Eimers passed way in November after crashing her father’s Volvo into a guardrail end terminal on a Tennessee highway. Now, the 17 year old’s family is being billed nearly $3,000 by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to compensate for the damages, the Washington Post reports.

“It’s obscene,” Hannah’s father Steve Eimers told The Post. “They will kill you and then they will bill you. The bill was absolutely tasteless … It’s almost comical. It’s like the most obscene comedy skit you can come up with.”

IN MINUTES: Many mourning loss of 17yr old Hannah Eimers. A sweet, beautiful, intelligent young woman. Her life cut too short, at 5 #WATE pic.twitter.com/nnB4fufxwq — Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) November 4, 2016

The bill sent to Eimers reportedly was sent by mistake, and a new letter has been sent to the family informing they will not be billed.

“TDOT greatly apologizes for this mistake,” Mark Nagi, a spokesman for the TDOT said, via the Post. “There is no excuse for the letter/bill that was sent, and we will take measures to make sure that this never happens again.”

Eimers, an emergency medical technician, said the terminal his daughter collided with should’ve crumpled, increasing the chance of survival.

“It should have been, at worst, a minor-injury accident with property damage — probably little to no injury,” Eimers told the Post. “The girl that was with her in the other seat had a little, tiny cut.”

Prior to Hannah’s death, The TDOT reportedly decided to remove guardrail end terminals from the state’s highways amid, concerns of the terminals not holding up over time. However, the terminal involved in Hannah’s wreck wasn’t removed in time, and similar terminals still are in place throughout the state, according to the Post.