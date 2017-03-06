That Time Chris Sale Stole FGCU Scoreboard Operator’s Job During A Game

Share this:

Tweet







Chris Sale is pretty good at this whole baseball thing. But if for some reason he decides to stop dominating on the mound, he might have another career waiting for him behind the baseball scenes.

The Boston Red Sox’s newest ace was a star pitcher at Florida Gulf Coast University before taking Major League Baseball by storm. And during NESN’s broadcast of the Red Sox-Atlanta Braves spring training game Sunday, announcers Tom Caron and Steve Lyons got to hear a doozy of a story from Sale’s days as an Eagle.

FCGU’s scoreboard operator, “Mikey,” regaled Caron and Lyons with a tale of how Sale actually ran his own team’s scoreboard during a game when Mikey failed to show up on time.

“So, I’m at my place, and I get a text message about 10 minutes before 1 (p.m.) saying, ‘Are you coming?'” Mikey recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah, it’s at 2 (p.m.), right?’ Well, that’s incorrect, so I say, ‘I’m on my way,’ and they say, ‘Don’t sweat it: We have Chris Sale on the scoreboard.”

Sale held his own, too, finishing out the inning on the scoreboard even after Mikey arrived.

“Chris said, ‘Hey man, 1 o’clock is 1 o’clock; you’ve got to be here,'” Mikey added.

Is there anything this guy isn’t good at? Check out the full story in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images