The Bruins Have Their Hands Full Wednesday Night, Rangers Have Tremendous Depth At Center

The Boston Bruins face the New York Rangers Wednesday night at TD Garden and a win won’t come easy against this team that has a lot of depth at the forward position. Three of the Rangers top 5 point men are on separate lines, including J.T. Miller, Chris Kreider, and Kevin Hayes. Leading the group in goals is Kreider with 23 goals while Miller leads the team in assists with 29.

The Bruins will need to contain Miller, Kreider, and Hayes if they want to win this game against the Rangers in this original six matchup Wednesday night.

For more on the Rangers explosive offense check out the video above from “Bruins Face Off Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

