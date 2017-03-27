New England Patriots

The Football Word: How Patriots Can Bring Back Throwback Uniforms

by on Mon, Mar 27, 2017 at 12:32PM
1,080

Do you miss the New England Patriots’ old Pat Patriot throwback jerseys? They could be returning to Gillette Stadium if a proposal passes during this week’s NFL Annual Meeting.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss why it never made sense for the throwbacks to go away in the first place and how they could come back on this week’s episode of “The Football Word.” They also break down everything on the docket at this week’s NFL Annual Meeting and the odds of Jimmy Garoppolo or Malcolm Butler actually being traded.

Watch the full episode above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN