The Football Word: How Patriots Can Bring Back Throwback Uniforms

Share this:

Tweet







Do you miss the New England Patriots’ old Pat Patriot throwback jerseys? They could be returning to Gillette Stadium if a proposal passes during this week’s NFL Annual Meeting.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss why it never made sense for the throwbacks to go away in the first place and how they could come back on this week’s episode of “The Football Word.” They also break down everything on the docket at this week’s NFL Annual Meeting and the odds of Jimmy Garoppolo or Malcolm Butler actually being traded.

Watch the full episode above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images