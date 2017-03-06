The Football Word: Should Patriots Trade First-Round Pick For Brandin Cooks?

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots reportedly offered their first-round draft pick in a trade offer for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Should they increase their offer to bring on the 1,000-yard wideout?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed the possibility of acquiring Cooks with MassLive.com’s Kevin Duffy on Monday’s episode of “The Football Word.” They also talk about the NFL Scouting Combine and whether or not Tom Brady would accept a trade if the Patriots ever have to choose between him and Jimmy Garoppolo. Watch above.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images