The Football Word: Why Are The Patriots Reportedly Keeping Jimmy Garoppolo?

Share this:

Tweet







All of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade talk might have been for naught.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter emphatically stated Wednesday the New England Patriots won’t trade their young backup quarterback. But why?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox attempted to answer that question on Thursday’s edition of “The Football Word.” The NFL Scouting Combine and Bill Belichick’s night off also were discussed, so watch in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images