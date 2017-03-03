The Neutral Zone Play Will Be Key For Both Bruins and Rangers

Share this:

The Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers are both very skilled teams at skating, and the teams will try to use the neutral zone to their advantage in breakout rushes down the ice.

The Rangers are known for spreading opposing teams out in the neutral zone and using their speed to create passing opportunities down the ice for scoring chances.

For more on how the Rangers use the neutral zone to their advantage check out the Arbella Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports