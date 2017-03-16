NBA

These 10 Notable Injuries Could Impact The 2017 NBA Playoffs

by on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 6:05PM
1,384

The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and several teams are dealing with injuries that could impact their postseason run.

Coaches do their best during the regular season to keep their players fresh and off the injury list, but injuries still can happen regardless of preventative measures.

The Sports Daily looked at 10 players who got injured at the most inopportune time for their respective teams, and it’s possible these injuries could affect how the playoffs shape up.

Click for 10 notable injuries that could impact NBA playoffs >>

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN